Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Greitens attorneys suggest witnesses enticed to testify

Greitens attorneys suggest witnesses enticed to testify

By: Associated Press March 9, 2018

Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens want prosecutors to tell them whether they offered enticements to witnesses in the invasion-of-privacy case against him. A motion filed Thursday by Greitens' attorneys says there's reason to believe that prosecutors enticed reluctant witnesses to testify by offering leniency or warning of possible charges or adverse actions against the witnesses ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo