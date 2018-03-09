Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Editor's Picks / Public-defender caseload dispute may have statewide implications

Public-defender caseload dispute may have statewide implications

By: Jessica Shumaker March 9, 2018

A district defender for Missouri’s busiest public defender’s office, whose attorneys are required to represent indigent criminal defendants, has raised an alarm that her office is too overtaxed to take on additional cases or to provide adequate counsel to existing clients, as required by state ethics rules.
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo