Judges named in St. Louis City, County

Judges named in St. Louis City, County

By: Staff Report March 14, 2018

Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed Scott A. Millikan as a St. Louis circuit judge and John F. Newsham as a St. Louis County associate circuit judge. Millikan, whom Greitens previously named an associate circuit judge, is a former police officer and later served as a prosecutor, municipal judge and court administrator for the city of St. ...
