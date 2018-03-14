Quantcast
KC firm secures $35M mesh verdict

By: Jessica Shumaker March 14, 2018

A Kansas City law firm played a key role in securing a $35 million jury verdict for an Indiana couple in their suit against Johnson & Johnson and its subdivision Ethicon for alleged injuries stemming from the implantation of their Prolift transvaginal mesh device. Jeffrey M. Kuntz and Andrew N. Faes of Wagstaff & Cartmell in ...
