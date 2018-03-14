Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Lawyer sentenced for stealing victim funds

Lawyer sentenced for stealing victim funds

By: Jessica Shumaker March 14, 2018

A federal judge in Kansas City has sentenced a Liberty attorney who was convicted of stealing victim restitution funds to just over three years in federal prison. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Beth Phillips sentenced Robert J. Young II, 48, to three years and one month in federal prison without parole, according to a release from ...
