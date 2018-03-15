Blackwell joins Bryan Cave

Quantcast
By: Staff Report March 15, 2018

Liz Blackwell has joined Bryan Cave’s St. Louis office as a partner in the firm’s commercial litigation and product liability groups. Blackwell, previously of Thompson Coburn, represents agricultural and consumer product manufacturers in high-stakes product liability and false advertising litigation. She earned her law degree in 1998 from Vanderbilt University and her masters in theological studies ...
