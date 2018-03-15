Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Groups want judges to stop courthouse arrests

Groups want judges to stop courthouse arrests

By: Associated Press March 15, 2018

Civil rights and indigent defense groups asked Massachusetts' highest court Thursday to stop federal agents from arresting immigrants targeted for deportation at courthouses, saying the practice is scaring victims, witnesses and others away from halls of justice. The petition filed in the Supreme Judicial Court cites immigrants — including a woman who wants to renew a ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo