Home / Local / Legislature moves to unshackle pregnant prisoners

Legislature moves to unshackle pregnant prisoners

By: Associated Press March 15, 2018

The Missouri Senate gave initial approval to a bill that would prohibit pregnant prisoners from being restrained while giving birth. The proposal, approved Wednesday through a voice vote, would ban correctional centers and jails from using restraints when a woman is receiving medical care during her third trimester, throughout labor and immediately after birth. Restraints would ...
