Woman charged with murder in death of Clinton officer

Woman charged with murder in death of Clinton officer

By: Associated Press March 15, 2018

A woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a western Missouri police officer last week. Tammy Dee Widger was charged Wednesday. Her rental home was the site of the fatal shooting of Clinton officer Ryan Morton on March 6. She had previously been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to ...
