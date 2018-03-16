Quantcast
Bird-Riley named family court commissioner

By: Staff Report March 16, 2018

The Jackson County Circuit Court has appointed Kea Bird-Riley, an attorney for Krigel & Krigel in Kansas City, as family court commissioner. Bird-Riley’s appointment fills a vacancy created by the appointment of former Commissioner Martina L. Peterson as judge to the Kansas City Municipal Court. According to her firm biography, Bird-Riley is a native of Jackson, Mississippi. ...
