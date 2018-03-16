Cutler named 2018 Woman of the Year

Four years ago, the Women’s Justice Awards honored Dana Tippin Cutler as a Litigation Practitioner. It’s fair to say that she has not been content to rest on her laurels.
Cutler is Missouri Lawyers Weekly’s 2018 Woman of the Year. She’s a fitting choice as we mark the 20th year of the awards.
Last year, Cutler wrapped up her term as the first woman of color to serve as president of The Missouri Bar. She used her historic post to address the problems of implicit bias and created the Courageous Collaboration initiative to foster tough but necessary conversations in the workplace.
In what is surely also a first for a bar president, she embarked on a television career. Cutler’s show, “Couples Court with the Cutlers,” premiered nationwide. Cutler and her husband, Keith Cutler, dispense advice to couples in crisis and impart the wisdom they’ve gleaned through their long marriage.
Cutler leads this year’s list of 51 honorees, which includes judges, in-house counsel, legal scholars and private practitioners from around the state, as well as outstanding students at Missouri law schools.
The 20th annual Women’s Justice Awards event is set for Thursday, May 3 at the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown St. Louis. The winners will be profiled in a special section of Missouri Lawyers Weekly on April 30.
The event also commemorates two decades of the Women’s Justice Awards, which since 1999 have celebrated extraordinary women lawyers, law students, rising stars, public officials and others in recognition of the standards of professional excellence they’ve set for their peers. For information on the event or to purchase tickets, click here.
The 2018 honorees are:
Woman of the Year
This woman truly stands out in making an extraordinary difference to improve the quality of justice or exemplify the highest ideals of the legal profession.
- Dana Tippin Cutler, immediate past president of The Missouri Bar, James W. Tippin & Associates, Kansas City
Corporate Award
These women serve as general or in-house counsel, advising businesses on complex legal matters.
- Randa Rawlins, executive vice president and secretary of Shelter Insurance Companies, Columbia
- Janet Mark, associate general counsel of Hallmark Cards, Inc., Kansas City
- Courtney Hayes, in-house counsel of AG Financial Solutions, Springfield
- Jessica Johns, assistant general counsel of CoxHealth, Springfield
- Rebecca Kujawa, senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of Huttig Building Products, St. Louis
- Lynette McCloud, deputy general counsel of Edward Jones, St. Louis
- Mary Moorkamp, chief legal and external affairs officer and corporate secretary, Schnuck Markets, Inc., St. Louis
- Sally Terrace, vice president and deputy general counsel of BJC HealthCare, St. Louis
General Practitioner Award
These are the women who, as attorneys, do it all. They handle multiple practice areas with skill.
- Dawn M. Parsons, Shaffer Lombardo Shurin,
Kansas City
- Jean Maneke, The Maneke Law Group, Kansas City
- Diane Hook, Hook McKinley, St. Joseph
- Cydney Mayfield, Lauber Municipal Law, Boonville
- Jessica Martin, Martin & Wall, Ozark
- Angela Myers, Ozarks Elder Law, Ozark/Springfield/Nixa/Joplin
- Laura E. Krebs Al-Shathir, Capes Sokol, St. Louis
Litigation Practitioner Award
These litigators have made their careers in the courtroom — criminal or civil, representing plaintiff or defense
- Kim Benjamin, Benjamin Law Firm, Belton
- Tricia Campbell, Langdon & Emison, Kansas City/Lexington
- Nikki Cannezzaro, Franke, Schultz & Mullen,
Kansas City
- Amy Crouch, Shook, Hardy & Bacon, Kansas City
- Jill Kanatzar, Dollar, Burns & Becker, Kansas City
- Greer S. Lang, Lathrop Gage, Kansas City
- Melissa Sherman, Spencer Fane, Overland Park, Kansas
- Phyllis Norman, Norman & Graves Trial Attorneys, Kansas City
- Tiffany McFarland, McDowell Rice Smith & Buchanan, Kansas City
- Allison M. Murdock, Stinson Leonard Street, Kansas City
- Julianne P. Story, Husch Blackwell, Kansas City
- Carolyn Buschjost, Williams, Robinson, Rigler & Buschjost, Rolla
- Nancy Price, Law Office of Nancy Price, Springfield
- Maureen O. Bryan, Armstrong Teasdale, St. Louis
- Jessica L. Liss, Jackson Lewis, St. Louis
- Joan M. Lockwood, Gray, Ritter & Graham, St. Louis
- Mary Anne Mellow, Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard, St. Louis
- Jo Anna Pollock, Simmons Hanly Conroy, Alton, Illinois
- Jerina D. Phillips, Lewis Rice, St. Louis
- Ashley Vaughan, Brown & Crouppen, St. Louis
Public Service Award
These women work on behalf of a nonprofit organization, government agency or the judiciary; or have made their mark in education.
- Deborah Daniels, associate circuit judge (retired), 13th Judicial Circuit; Columbia
- Judith Westmoreland, staff attorney/guardian ad litem, Jackson County CASA; Kansas City
- Kelly Christine Broniec, associate circuit judge, 12th Judicial Circuit; Montgomery City
- Kimberly Fisher, assistant prosecuting attorney, Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office; Carthage
- Patricia Sullivan, assistant city prosecuting attorney, Springfield
- Susan W. McGraugh, professor and supervisor of Criminal Defense Clinic, Saint Louis University School of Law; St. Louis
- Thea A. Sherry, circuit judge and family court administrative judge, 21st Judicial Circuit; St. Louis County
- Monique Abby, Abby Law Firm and president of Mound City Bar Association, St. Louis
- Karen Warren, associate director of administration, Legal Services of Eastern Missouri; St. Louis
Pro Bono Award
These awards honor the women attorneys who have contributed significant effort and time to pro bono work.
- Amy Rebecca Johnson, Paule, Camazine & Blumenthal, St. Louis
- Tara A. Nealey, Polsinelli, St. Louis
Leaders of Tomorrow Award
These law students demonstrate leadership, professionalism and a passion for making a difference in the justice system or legal profession.
- Maureen Hanlon, Saint Louis University School of Law
- Abigail Williams, University of Missouri School of Law
- Lischen Reeves, University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law
- Brandi Pikes, Washington University School of Law mo