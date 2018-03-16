Cutler named 2018 Woman of the Year

Four years ago, the Women’s Justice Awards honored Dana Tippin Cutler as a Litigation Practitioner. It’s fair to say that she has not been content to rest on her laurels.

Cutler is Missouri Lawyers Weekly’s 2018 Woman of the Year. She’s a fitting choice as we mark the 20th year of the awards.

Last year, Cutler wrapped up her term as the first woman of color to serve as president of The Missouri Bar. She used her historic post to address the problems of implicit bias and created the Courageous Collaboration initiative to foster tough but necessary conversations in the workplace.

In what is surely also a first for a bar president, she embarked on a television career. Cutler’s show, “Couples Court with the Cutlers,” premiered nationwide. Cutler and her husband, Keith Cutler, dispense advice to couples in crisis and impart the wisdom they’ve gleaned through their long marriage.

Cutler leads this year’s list of 51 honorees, which includes judges, in-house counsel, legal scholars and private practitioners from around the state, as well as outstanding students at Missouri law schools.

The 20th annual Women’s Justice Awards event is set for Thursday, May 3 at the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown St. Louis. The winners will be profiled in a special section of Missouri Lawyers Weekly on April 30.

The event also commemorates two decades of the Women's Justice Awards, which since 1999 have celebrated extraordinary women lawyers, law students, rising stars, public officials and others in recognition of the standards of professional excellence they've set for their peers.

The 2018 honorees are:

Woman of the Year

This woman truly stands out in making an extraordinary difference to improve the quality of justice or exemplify the highest ideals of the legal profession.

Dana Tippin Cutler, immediate past president of The Missouri Bar, James W. Tippin & Associates, Kansas City

Corporate Award

These women serve as general or in-house counsel, advising businesses on complex legal matters.

Randa Rawlins, executive vice president and secretary of Shelter Insurance Companies, Columbia

Janet Mark, associate general counsel of Hallmark Cards, Inc., Kansas City

Courtney Hayes, in-house counsel of AG Financial Solutions, Springfield

Jessica Johns, assistant general counsel of CoxHealth, Springfield

Rebecca Kujawa, senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of Huttig Building Products, St. Louis

Lynette McCloud, deputy general counsel of Edward Jones, St. Louis

Mary Moorkamp, chief legal and external affairs officer and corporate secretary, Schnuck Markets, Inc., St. Louis

Sally Terrace, vice president and deputy general counsel of BJC HealthCare, St. Louis

General Practitioner Award

These are the women who, as attorneys, do it all. They handle multiple practice areas with skill.

Dawn M. Parsons, Shaffer Lombardo Shurin,

Kansas City

Kansas City Jean Maneke, The Maneke Law Group, Kansas City

Diane Hook, Hook McKinley, St. Joseph

Cydney Mayfield, Lauber Municipal Law, Boonville

Jessica Martin, Martin & Wall, Ozark

Angela Myers, Ozarks Elder Law, Ozark/Springfield/Nixa/Joplin

Laura E. Krebs Al-Shathir, Capes Sokol, St. Louis

Litigation Practitioner Award

These litigators have made their careers in the courtroom — criminal or civil, representing plaintiff or defense

Kim Benjamin, Benjamin Law Firm, Belton

Tricia Campbell, Langdon & Emison, Kansas City/Lexington

Nikki Cannezzaro, Franke, Schultz & Mullen,

Kansas City

Kansas City Amy Crouch, Shook, Hardy & Bacon, Kansas City

Jill Kanatzar, Dollar, Burns & Becker, Kansas City

Greer S. Lang, Lathrop Gage, Kansas City

Melissa Sherman, Spencer Fane, Overland Park, Kansas

Phyllis Norman, Norman & Graves Trial Attorneys, Kansas City

Tiffany McFarland, McDowell Rice Smith & Buchanan, Kansas City

Allison M. Murdock, Stinson Leonard Street, Kansas City

Julianne P. Story, Husch Blackwell, Kansas City

Carolyn Buschjost, Williams, Robinson, Rigler & Buschjost, Rolla

Nancy Price, Law Office of Nancy Price, Springfield

Maureen O. Bryan, Armstrong Teasdale, St. Louis

Jessica L. Liss, Jackson Lewis, St. Louis

Joan M. Lockwood, Gray, Ritter & Graham, St. Louis

Mary Anne Mellow, Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard, St. Louis

Jo Anna Pollock, Simmons Hanly Conroy, Alton, Illinois

Jerina D. Phillips, Lewis Rice, St. Louis

Ashley Vaughan, Brown & Crouppen, St. Louis

Public Service Award

These women work on behalf of a nonprofit organization, government agency or the judiciary; or have made their mark in education.

Deborah Daniels, associate circuit judge (retired), 13th Judicial Circuit; Columbia

Judith Westmoreland, staff attorney/guardian ad litem, Jackson County CASA; Kansas City

Kelly Christine Broniec, associate circuit judge, 12th Judicial Circuit; Montgomery City

Kimberly Fisher, assistant prosecuting attorney, Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office; Carthage

Patricia Sullivan, assistant city prosecuting attorney, Springfield

Susan W. McGraugh, professor and supervisor of Criminal Defense Clinic, Saint Louis University School of Law; St. Louis

Thea A. Sherry, circuit judge and family court administrative judge, 21st Judicial Circuit; St. Louis County

Monique Abby, Abby Law Firm and president of Mound City Bar Association, St. Louis

Karen Warren, associate director of administration, Legal Services of Eastern Missouri; St. Louis

Pro Bono Award

These awards honor the women attorneys who have contributed significant effort and time to pro bono work.

Amy Rebecca Johnson, Paule, Camazine & Blumenthal, St. Louis

Tara A. Nealey, Polsinelli, St. Louis

Leaders of Tomorrow Award

These law students demonstrate leadership, professionalism and a passion for making a difference in the justice system or legal profession.