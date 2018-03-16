Dog sent overseas by mistake returned to Kansas family

A dog who was mistakenly flown to Japan is back with his family in Kansas.

The German Shepherd, named Irgo, arrived at a Wichita airport Thursday night after a flight on a private plane from Japan.

Kara Swindle and her two children were flying on United Airlines from Oregon to Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday during a move to Wichita, Kansas.

When they went to pick up Irgo, they instead were given a Great Dane.

The dogs were somehow put on the wrong flights while making a connection in Denver, United said in a statement, sending Irgo across the Pacific Ocean.

Irgo’s misadventure began a day after a French bulldog puppy died aboard a United flight after a flight attendant required a passenger to put her pet carrier in the overhead bin.