Blue Springs School District settles suicide suit for $185k

By: Jessica Shumaker March 20, 2018

The Blue Springs School District has agreed to pay $185,000 to the family of a student who committed suicide in 2014 after his peers bullied him in middle and high school. On March 1, U.S. District Judge Nanette K. Laughrey approved the wrongful-death settlement. The parties filed the confidential settlement under seal. School district attorney Thomas D. ...
