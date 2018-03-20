Quantcast
Greitens attorneys: No evidence photo was transmitted

By: Associated Press March 20, 2018

Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens say in a court filing that a grand jury has not been presented with evidence indicating that Greitens transmitted a compromising cellphone photo of a woman with whom he had an affair — a key element in determining if he committed a felony.

The argument that the grand jury never heard evidence that a felony was committed came in a Monday request to move up the trial to April 3 from May 14. Prosecutors oppose expediting the trial.

A St. Louis grand jury in February indicted Greitens on fourth-degree invasion of privacy. Greitens has admitted to the affair in 2015, before he was elected, but denies criminal wrongdoing. He has not said if he took a photo.

