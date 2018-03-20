Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Greitens attorneys: No evidence photo was transmitted

Greitens attorneys: No evidence photo was transmitted

By: Associated Press March 20, 2018

Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens say in a court filing that a grand jury has not been presented with evidence indicating that Greitens transmitted a compromising cellphone photo of a woman with whom he had an affair — a key element in determining if he committed a felony. The argument that the grand jury never ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo