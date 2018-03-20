Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Miller appointed as director of collections

Miller appointed as director of collections

By: Staff Report March 20, 2018

Whitney Miller has been named as director of the Jackson County Collection Department. For more than six years, Miller has served as civil legal counsel for the County Counselor’s Office. Her expertise also includes employment law. “The collection department is a core function of the county and over the years, great strides have been made to improve ...
