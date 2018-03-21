Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Editor's Picks / Baker Sterchi and Williams Venker to merge

Baker Sterchi and Williams Venker to merge

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com March 21, 2018

Williams Venker & Sanders will become part of Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice on July 1, the firms announced Wednesday. The merged firm will continue to be known as Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice and will remain headquartered in Kansas City, the firms said in a news release. The combined firm of more than 50 attorneys, ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo