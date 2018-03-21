Quantcast
Home / Local / Judge refuses to change trial date for Greitens

Judge refuses to change trial date for Greitens

By: Associated Press March 21, 2018

A St. Louis judge has refused to move up the felony trial of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens. Greitens was indicted last month on fourth-degree invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a compromising photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair in 2015, before he was elected. He has denied criminal wrongdoing. The trial is ...
