Home / Local / Parson splits with Greitens on sports-complex tax credits

Parson splits with Greitens on sports-complex tax credits

By: Associated Press March 21, 2018

Lt. Gov. Mike Parson split from Gov. Eric Greitens' administration by voting against tax credits for an ice-rink complex in suburban St. Louis, months after he also opposed the governor's efforts to stop tax credits for low-income housing. Parson was the only member of the Missouri Development Finance Board to vote Tuesday against issuing $2 million ...
