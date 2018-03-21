Quantcast
St. Louis judge orders measures to ease defender caseloads

St. Louis judge orders measures to ease defender caseloads

By: Jessica Shumaker March 21, 2018

A St. Louis County judge has ordered the creation of a waitlist for new indigent clients in need of public defender services after determining that several of the county’s public defenders are unable to ethically take on new cases.
