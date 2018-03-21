Quantcast
Struby joins Lathrop Gage as associate

By: Staff Report March 21, 2018

Lathrop Gage has added associate Benjamin Struby to the firm’s bankruptcy, restructuring and creditors’ rights team in Kansas City. Struby is a frequent author and speaker on legal elements related to foreclosure, consumer bankruptcies and evictions. He has served as a member of the Attorney Advisory Committee for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District ...
