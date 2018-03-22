Quantcast
Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale welcomes two associates in St. Louis

By: Staff Report March 22, 2018

Chantal S. Fink and Rachel M. Hirshberg have joined the St. Louis office of Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale as associates. A member of Greensfelder’s construction industry group, Fink represents clients in such matters as contract negotiations, early dispute resolution, arbitration and litigation. She has represented general contractors, designers, builders and other construction industry clients on a ...
