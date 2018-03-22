Quantcast
Legislation would set 50-50 parenting time as starting point in custody decisions

By: Stephanie Maniscalco stephanie.maniscalco@molawyersmedia.com March 22, 2018

The every-other-weekend dad could become the every-other-week dad if legislation pending in Missouri becomes law. If enacted, the legislation, which would make 50-50 parenting time the starting point in custody decisions, is expected to trigger an increase in motions to modify parenting-time situations, filed by fathers unhappy with traditional custody awards of alternating weekends and one evening a week.
