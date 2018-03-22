Man charged with college sexual assaults in Missouri, Kansas

Four days before a Kansas State University graduate was due in court on charges that he sexually assaulted an unconscious man at a campus fraternity last fall, he sexually assaulted a University of Missouri-St. Louis student at gunpoint in an on-campus apartment, prosecutors allege.

Devonta Bagley, 23, of Belton, Missouri, is jailed on $500,000 bond on charges of sodomy, armed criminal action and burglary in the Missouri case. He faces similar charges in Riley County, Kansas, where prosecutors say he sexually assaulted a 20-year-old inside the Sigma Chi fraternity house on Sept. 9 while the man was “unconscious or physically powerless.”

Missouri court records didn’t list an attorney for Bagley on Thursday and the Riley County prosecutor didn’t immediately respond to a phone call seeking the name of Bagley’s lawyer in the Kansas case.

Bagley was arrested in Kansas on Sept. 23 and posted $100,000 bail that day, according to court documents. As a condition of his bail, he was ordered not to have any contact with his alleged victim for 90 days and he was forbidden from the Sigma Chi fraternity property.

He was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in that case on March 15. But St. Louis County police say Bagley sexually assaulted an 18-year-old male UMSL student whom he didn’t know on March 11 and was arrested two days later.

Bagley graduated from Kansas State with a sociology degree in the spring of 2017, university records show. Officials say Bagley was a graduate student at UMSL but was expelled in October after a student-conduct hearing. UMSL spokesman Bob Samples said he couldn’t discuss the details of what led to Bagley’s expulsion.

In a news release, Samples thanked law enforcement and said the “entire university family is sympathetic toward and supportive of the student who was the victim of this tragic crime.”