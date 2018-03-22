Quantcast
Home / Local / Man charged with college sexual assaults in Missouri, Kansas

Man charged with college sexual assaults in Missouri, Kansas

By: Associated Press March 22, 2018

Four days before a Kansas State University graduate was due in court on charges that he sexually assaulted an unconscious man at a campus fraternity last fall, he sexually assaulted a University of Missouri-St. Louis student at gunpoint in an on-campus apartment, prosecutors allege. Devonta Bagley, 23, of Belton, Missouri, is jailed on $500,000 bond on ...
