Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Prosecutor: Kansas militia members wanted to kill Muslims

Prosecutor: Kansas militia members wanted to kill Muslims

By: Associated Press March 22, 2018

Three militia members plotted to bomb a Kansas mosque and apartment complex housing Somali immigrants to kill as many Muslims as possible, a federal prosecutor said Thursday. In her opening statement at their trial, Risa Berkower told jurors that the three men described the Somalis as "cockroaches" and planned to carry out an attack in the ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo