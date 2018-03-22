Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Shook promotes 11 in KC office

Shook promotes 11 in KC office

By: Staff Report March 22, 2018

Shook, Hardy & Bacon has promoted 11 attorneys in its Kansas City office to partner, effective March 1. They are Mike Barnett, Zachary A. Crowell, James B. Devaney, Jeffrey E. Elkins, Christopher J. Kaufman, Anthony Martinez, Chris McRae, Ryan J. Schletzbaum, Russell J. Shankland, Dana L. Strueby and David Swaney. “These dynamic lawyers have achieved successful results ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo