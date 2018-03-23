Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Democrats banking on suburban discontent in 2018

Democrats banking on suburban discontent in 2018

By: Allyssa D. Dudley allyssa.dudley@molawyersmedia.com March 23, 2018

From the old steel communities around Pittsburgh to the lakefront communities of Chicagoland, Republicans are facing an increasingly clear reality: They've got trouble in the suburbs. In the last two weeks, Democrats scored an upset in southwest Pennsylvania and dominated the voting in the Republican suburbs outside Chicago. President Donald Trump, who never won over suburbia, ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo