Former water park executive charged in Kansas slide death

Former water park executive charged in Kansas slide death

By: Associated Press March 23, 2018

A former executive for Schlitterbahn pleaded not guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 10-year-old boy who was decapitated on a waterslide at the Kansas water park. Tyler Austin Miles, 29, a former operations director of Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts, pleaded not guilty Friday during a brief court appearance. He is the first person ...
