Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / MLW News Roundup / Missouri attorney general subpoenas Greitens charity

Missouri attorney general subpoenas Greitens charity

By: Summer Ballentine Associated Press March 23, 2018

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley on Friday said his office has issued 15 subpoenas as part of an investigation into a veterans charity founded by indicted Republican Gov. Eric Greitens. Republican Hawley — who is challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill in a race with national implications — said subpoenas went to the charity, The Mission ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo