Court affirms $1.5M verdict for man injured by ride

Court affirms $1.5M verdict for man injured by ride

By: Jessica Shumaker March 27, 2018

The Eastern District Court of Appeals unanimously affirmed a $1.5 million jury verdict for a man who was injured in 2012 while riding a human gyroscope at an underground entertainment complex in Crystal City. On Tuesday, the Eastern District panel unanimously ruled in favor of Adam Payne in an appeal brought by ride owner Fiesta Corp., ...
