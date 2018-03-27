Quantcast
Eblen joins Right to Counsel board

By: Staff Report March 27, 2018

Charles Eblen, a partner at Shook, Hardy & Bacon and chairman of its pro bono committee, has joined the board of directors of the Missouri Coalition for the Right to Counsel. The coalition is a nonprofit collaboration between private attorneys and the Missouri State Public Defender System to provide courtroom training to early-career private practice attorneys ...
