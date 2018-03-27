Quantcast
Home / National / Linda Brown, central figure in school segregation case, dies

Linda Brown, central figure in school segregation case, dies

By: Associated Press March 27, 2018

As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. He and several black families were turned away, sparking the Brown v. Board of Education case that challenged segregation in public schools. A 1954 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and ...
