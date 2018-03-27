Quantcast
Woman settles slip-and-fall suit for $300,000

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com March 27, 2018

A woman who alleged she was injured when she tripped on a raised section of sidewalk at the entryway to a medical facility settled for $300,000, according to her attorneys. The plaintiff said her left foot got caught on an elevated section of the sidewalk, causing her to fall head-first onto the concrete path. She struck ...
