Atkins named to vacancy on Jackson County bench

Atkins named to vacancy on Jackson County bench

By: Staff Report March 28, 2018

Gov. Eric Greitens has named Cory L. Atkins as an associate circuit judge in Jackson County. Atkins, a litigator with Langdon & Emison, succeeds Judge Jalilah Otto, whom Greitens elevated to the circuit bench last year. Atkins began his career as an assistant attorney general in the appellate division and served as a law clerk to Judge ...
