Fenley joins Dentons as counsel

By: Staff Report March 28, 2018

Dave Fenley, a former chairman of Husch Blackwell, has joined Dentons as counsel in its real estate practice in Kansas City. Fenley has worked on some of the highest-profile development projects in the Kansas City area, including the corporate relocations of Dairy Farmers of America and H&R Block; the development of J.E Dunn Construction's headquarters; and ...
