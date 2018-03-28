Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Editor's Picks / Jury gives just $100 to injured motorcyclist

Jury gives just $100 to injured motorcyclist

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com March 28, 2018

A motorcyclist involved in a crash on a rural highway won a tiny verdict from a Chariton County jury, which effectively amounted to a defense win. Jurors found plaintiff Mark Prior had suffered damages of $1,000 but also assessed him to be 90 percent at fault for his injuries. That left defendant Charles DeWolfe responsible for ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo