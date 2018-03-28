Quantcast
Torbitzky named partner at Behr, McCarter & Potter

By: Staff Report March 28, 2018

John P. Torbitzky has been named a partner at Behr, McCarter & Potter, where he focuses primarily on commercial, employment, insurance and professional-liability litigation. He joined the firm in 2016 and earned his law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law.  
