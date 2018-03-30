Quantcast
Greensfelder attorney named diversity fellow

By: Staff Report March 30, 2018

The American Bar Association Forum on Construction Law has named Jessica Courtway, an attorney in the St. Louis office of Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, as a 2018 Diversity Fellow. The largest organization of construction lawyers in the United States, the ABA Forum on Construction Law has more than 6,000 members who represent all segments of the ...
