Judge demands explanation in Dakota Access lawsuit

Judge demands explanation in Dakota Access lawsuit

By: Associated Press March 30, 2018

A federal judge has set a Monday deadline for the environmental entity Earth First to explain what he says appears to be discrepancies in its argument that it can't be sued for opposing the Dakota Access oil pipeline. The Center for Constitutional Rights maintains Earth First is an unstructured social movement or philosophy, similar to Black ...
