Judge Welsh retiring from Western District

Judge Welsh retiring from Western District

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com March 30, 2018

Judge James Welsh is retiring from Court of Appeals Western District. Welsh, who will reach the mandatory retirement age of 70 in May, spent his last day on the bench on Friday. Gov. Matt Blunt named Welsh to the appeals court in 2007. Prior to that, Welsh had been a judge in Clay County since 1985, including ...
