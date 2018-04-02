Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Commitment to King’s unfinished work remains 50 years later

Commitment to King’s unfinished work remains 50 years later

By: Associated Press April 2, 2018

Tyrone Brooks was 22 years old and 400 miles away, seeking clues to an unsolved lynching as old as he was, when he got the news that Martin Luther King Jr. was dead. Stunned, Brooks dropped everything and drove to Memphis, crying all the way. The next day, King's closest confidant, the Rev. Ralph David Abernathy, ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo