Home / Local / State pays nearly $600,000 in sexual harassment case

State pays nearly $600,000 in sexual harassment case

By: Associated Press April 2, 2018

The state of Missouri has paid out nearly $600,000 to a female corrections officer to settle another sexual harassment lawsuit. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Monday cited a report issued by the Missouri attorney general's office showing that Michelle Findley received a check for $294,500 in February, and her attorney was paid $291,443. Findley's 2016 lawsuit accused ...
