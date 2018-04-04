Quantcast
Cosby defense alleges discrimination in jury selection

Cosby defense alleges discrimination in jury selection

By: Associated Press April 4, 2018

Bill Cosby's lawyers challenged the prosecution's exclusion of a black woman from serving on the jury at his sexual assault retrial, alleging on Wednesday that the decision was made on the basis of her race. Prosecutors pushed back, noting two blacks have been already been seated on the panel that will sit in judgment of the ...
