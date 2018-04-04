Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Editor's Picks / Doctor not responsible for stress-test death, jury finds

Doctor not responsible for stress-test death, jury finds

By: David Baugher April 4, 2018

A St. Louis County jury has determined that a doctor was not liable in the death of a patient who died of a heart attack during a cardiac stress test. William Biermann returned from a Mexican vacation on July 19, 2012, and told his doctor he was suffering chest pain during meals, Reinert said. The ailment ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo