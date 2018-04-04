Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / MLW News Roundup / Gov. Greitens’ lawyers want House report delayed

Gov. Greitens’ lawyers want House report delayed

By: Associated Press April 4, 2018

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens delivers the annual State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate in Jefferson City. AP Photo by Jeff Roberson

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens delivers the annual State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate in Jefferson City. AP Photo by Jeff Roberson

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ attorneys want state lawmakers to delay releasing the results of an investigation of the Republican governor.

In a letter to a Missouri House committee, the lawyers asked to wait until a May criminal trial against Greitens is over. One of Greitens’ attorneys provided a copy of the letter to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The House investigation and trial center on a 2015 extramarital affair Greitens has admitted to having. A St. Louis grand jury indicted Greitens in February on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge for allegedly taking a nonconsensual photo of the woman while she was partially nude.

Greitens’ attorneys say releasing the House report before the trial could taint the jury pool. They say it’s “unreasonable” to ask the governor to testify to the committee before then.

MOLW_newSubscription_web

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo