Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Editor's Picks / Kansas City church loses zoning fight involving digital sign

Kansas City church loses zoning fight involving digital sign

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com April 4, 2018

A digital display sign in front of a historic Kansas City church may have to come down as a result of a Missouri Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday.
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo