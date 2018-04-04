Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / YouTube shooter visited gun range before attacking company

YouTube shooter visited gun range before attacking company

By: Associated Press April 4, 2018

A day before a woman opened fire at YouTube headquarters, her father said he warned police that his daughter was upset with the company's handling of her videos and might be planning to go to its offices, where she later wounded three people before killing herself. Police disputed the father's statement, saying that officers who talked ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo