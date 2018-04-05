Quantcast
Advocates shine light on lack of hygiene products in prisons

Advocates shine light on lack of hygiene products in prisons

By: Associated Press April 5, 2018

Kimberly Haven couldn't get the feminine-hygiene products she needed in Maryland's only prison for women while serving a 15-month sentence, so she made her own using toilet paper. She said that after her release in 2015, she suffered toxic shock syndrome and needed an emergency hysterectomy. "Toxic shock, emergency hysterectomies — it runs the gamut of ...
