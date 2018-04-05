Quantcast
Home / National / Bill Cosby’s retrial jury mirrors first on gender, race

Bill Cosby’s retrial jury mirrors first on gender, race

By: Associated Press April 5, 2018

After a showdown involving race, the jury picked to decide Bill Cosby's fate in the first big trial of the #MeToo era ended up mirroring the gender and racial makeup of the group that deadlocked last year: seven men and five women — 10 white, two black. Race dominated Wednesday's jury selection. Cosby's lawyers alleged a member ...
